DULUTH — The suspicious death of a woman found at a Cloquet residence last week is under investigation, according to the Cloquet Police Department.

Emergency crews, which also included Fond du Lac police and the Cloquet Area Fire District were called to the home on Trettel Lane in Cloquet on the morning of March 3. Amanda Cadotte, 33, of Cloquet, was pronounced dead at the scene according to investigator Adam Reed of the Cloquet Police Department. The home is owned by Darren and Chris Roehl, Cadotte's mother, according to county records.

Cadotte was a single mother to four boys, the oldest 17 years old and the youngest 6, according to a GoFundMe page created by Chris Roehl. She had most recently worked as a personal care assistant.