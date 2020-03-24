EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Eau Claire police say a shooting that left one man dead and a woman wounded was not a random act and that they are still looking for suspects.
James Garcia-Smith, 29, was found fatally shot at a residence last Friday night.
A 32-year-old woman was also shot, but survived and was taken to the hospital. Investigators say three children who were in the residence were not physically harmed.
Authorities say an autopsy at University Hospital in Madison determined Garcia-Smith died of a gunshot wound.
