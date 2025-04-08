Suspected US strikes in Yemen kill at least 2 people, Houthi rebels say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Suspected U.S. airstrikes pounded the area around Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeida on Tuesday night, killing at least two people and wounding 13 others, the Houthi rebels said.
The strikes hit around Hodeida's al-Hawak District, home to the city's airport, which the Iranian-backed rebels have used in the past to target shipping in the Red Sea.
Footage aired by the rebels' al-Masirah satellite news channel showed chaotic scenes of people carrying wounded to waiting ambulances and rescuers searching by the light of their mobile phones. The target appeared in the footage to be a home in a residential neighborhood, likely part of a wider decapitation campaign launched by the Trump administration to kill rebel leaders.
Other strikes targeted Yemen's mountainous Amran governorate, north of the rebel-held capital of Sanaa. There, the Houthis described American strikes hitting telecommunication equipment. Previous U.S. strikes also targeted telecommunications gear in Amran near Jebel Aswad, or the ''Black Mountain.''
The U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees American military operations, did not immediately acknowledge the strikes. That follows a pattern for the command, which now has authorization from the White House to conduct strikes at will in the campaign that began March 15.
The American military also hasn't been providing any information on targets hit in the campaign. The White House has said over 200 strikes have been conducted so far.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking in the Oval Office on Monday during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warned that America was ''not going to relent'' in its campaign targeting the Houthis.
''So we have a lot more options and a lot more pressure to apply,'' Hegseth said. "And we know, because we see the reports, how devastating this campaign has been in them. And we will not relent.''