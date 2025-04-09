Suspected US strikes in Yemen kill at least 10 people, Houthi rebels say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Suspected U.S. airstrikes that pounded the area around Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeida have killed at least 10 people, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Wednesday. The Houthis meanwhile aired footage they said showed the debris left after shooting down yet-another American MQ-9 Reaper drone.
The strikes Tuesday night hit around Hodeida's al-Hawak district, the rebels said, and wounded 16 people. The area is home to the city's airport, which the rebels have used in the past to target shipping in the Red Sea.
Since its start, the intense campaign of U.S. airstrikes targeting the rebels over their attacks on shipping in Mideast waters — related to the Israel-Hamas war — has killed at least 107 people, according to casualty figures released Wednesday by the Houthis.
Footage aired by the rebels' al-Masirah satellite news channel showed chaotic scenes of people carrying wounded to waiting ambulances and rescuers searching by the light of their mobile phones. The target appeared in the footage to be a home in a residential neighborhood, likely part of a wider decapitation campaign launched by the Trump administration to kill rebel leaders.
Other strikes targeted Yemen's mountainous Amran governorate, north of the rebel-held capital of Sanaa. There, the Houthis described American strikes hitting telecommunication equipment. Previous U.S. strikes also targeted telecommunications gear in Amran near Jebel Aswad, or the ''Black Mountain.''
Strikes later apparently targeted Jebel Nuqum, near Sanaa. Others hit Dhamar and Ibb governorates, wounding three.
The U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees American military operations, did not immediately acknowledge the strikes. That follows a pattern for the command, which now has authorization from the White House to conduct strikes at will in the campaign that began March 15.
The American military also hasn't been providing any information on targets hit. The White House has said over 200 strikes have been conducted so far.