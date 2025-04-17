World

Suspected US airstrikes kill at least 1 in Yemen's rebel-held capital, Sanaa, Houthis say

An intense series of suspected U.S. airstrikes hit sites across Yemen held by the Houthi rebels into Thursday morning, with at least one person reportedly being killed in the capital, Sanaa.

The Associated Press
April 17, 2025 at 12:44AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An intense series of suspected U.S. airstrikes hit sites across Yemen held by the Houthi rebels into Thursday morning, with at least one person reportedly being killed in the capital, Sanaa.

The strikes took place around multiple governorates in the country overnight, with the Houthis providing few details about the sites hit. The U.S. military's Central Command has provided no specifics on targets as well in its campaign, which has been hitting sites in Yemen since March 15.

The U.S military has been conducting strikes from the aircraft carriers the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea and the USS Carl Vinson, now in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. also has stationed stealth B-2 bombers in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, which likely also are being used in the strikes.

