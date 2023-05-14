OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — An attack by suspected Islamic extremists on a village in the west of Burkina Faso killed 33 civilians, the provincial governor's office said.
The provisional death toll from the Thursday evening attack on the village of Youlou in Mouhoun province was announced in a press release.
Provincial governor Babo Pierre Bassinga called the attack ''cowardly and barbaric.'' He said in the statement that the attack happened around 5 p.m. as residents were at work in their fields beside the Mouhoun river. The governor said security actions were underway to counter the extremists.
Bassinga urged the population to increase their vigilance and to collaborate with security forces.
