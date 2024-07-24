Law enforcement is investigating a possible murder after finding a 27-year-old man dead in a North Mankato apartment, a police department statement said.

North Mankato police have taken a 41-year-old man at the scene into custody, the statement released Tuesday night said.

The homicide investigation is the first of the year for North Mankato, police said. The department had no homicide investigations last year, according to its 2023 annual report.

Police found the body at the Village Court Apartments after arriving at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the statement said.

After arriving, a woman directed them to the apartment where police said they found both the man who had died and the man they took into custody.

The public faces no threat related to the incident, North Mankato police said.

The neighboring city of Mankato has had one homicide so far this year, and logged one in 2023, according to the city.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is looking into the identity of the deceased and the cause and manner of death.