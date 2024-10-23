Suspected drunken driver arrested after passing Harris' motorcade the wrong way in Wisconsin

Harris had just wrapped up a rally in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield on Monday evening when her motorcade passed a car heading the wrong way on Interstate 94 in Milwaukee. Sheriff's deputies trailing the motorcade stopped the vehicle and took the driver, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, into custody after he performed poorly on field sobriety tests and deputies found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, Milwaukee County Sheriff's spokesperson James Burnett told The Associated Press on Wednesday.