OWATONNA, Minn. — Police have arrested a 28-year-old man sought in the stabbing death of another man in a park in Owatonna.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minneapolis police arrested the man late Monday. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail early Tuesday and has since been transferred to the Steele County Jail to await charges.
Police were called Sunday to the stabbing at Dartts Park and found an unconscious man on the ground with apparent stab wounds. The victim, 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, died at the scene of a stab wound to the chest.
BCA investigators recovered two knives at the scene.
