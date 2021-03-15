Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting near the 24 Mall on Minneapolis' South Side that left a man in his 20s dead on Monday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of E. 24th Street sometime after 3 p.m. found the victim lying outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound, said spokesman John Elder. He said a preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the normally bustling indoor shopping market that spilled outside into driving snow, where the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim.

The victim's name and cause of death will likely be released in the coming days pending an autopsy. The adult suspect turned himself in to police about 90 minutes later, and a gun was recovered.

According to emergency dispatch audio, the area's ShotSpotter network did not register any gunfire before the incident.

A dispatcher can also be heard on the audio suggesting that a nearby camera may have captured at least part of the incident.

"We're combing through video from the area to see what we can find and we do have some leads to go off of," Elder said.

MPD crime statistics show that the death was the city's 14th homicide of the year, compared to the eight slayings at the same time in 2020.

