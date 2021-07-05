MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are trying to find whoever threw an explosive at two officers early Monday morning.
Police said in a news release that an unknown suspect threw a "powerful pyrotechnic" device toward two male officers a little after midnight on North Water Street a few blocks from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
The device detonated, injuring both officers, ages 45 and 40. Their injuries weren't life-threatening but they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message Monday seeking additional details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
16-year-old Richmond girl dies in single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old Richmond girl died July 1 after crashing her vehicle on a county road north of Richmond, Minn., according to a news release issued…
Local
A Minnesotan's journey from corporate America to conspiracy theory promotion
Sean G. Turnbull was motivated not by profit but by a drive to explore issues largely ignored by the mainstream media, he said in an interview with The Washington Post.
Local
Teen who recorded Floyd's arrest loses uncle in police crash
The teenager who recorded the last moments of George Floyd's life in a video that helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice said her uncle has died in a crash involving a Minneapolis police car.
Local
Man critically injured in house fire near Minnehaha Parkway in Minneapolis
The man was located on the first floor, where the fire originated, authorities said.
Business
Companies navigate tensions over office reopening plans
Last year, companies around the U.S. scrambled to figure out how to shut down their offices and set up their employees for remote work as the COVID-19 virus suddenly bore down on the world.