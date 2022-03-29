A 35-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in Champlin and the search for the suspect continues.

Police responded to a report of a woman lying in the front yard of a residence on Thousand Pines Entry and found the victim not breathing when they arrived about 9:38 p.m., said Police Chief Ty Schmidt.

Thousand Pines Entry is a two-block street east of the intersection of 114th Avenue N. and Douglas Drive and leads to Pines Park.

Officers from the Champlin Police Department and two other departments and firefighters from the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department attempted life saving efforts but were unsuccessful, Schmidt said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Law enforcement from several agencies, including a K-9 team from Brooklyn Park and the Minnesota State Patrol air unit, searched for the suspect but no one was found.

The public is not believed to be in danger from the suspect, Schmidt said.