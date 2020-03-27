JANESVILLE, Wis. — Authorities say a Janesville police officer has shot and wounded an armed suspect.
Rock County sheriff's deputies and Janesville police were called to a traffic accident Thursday afternoon near Interstate 39/90 and Highway 14.
Officials say a man got out of a vehicle armed with a knife and was shot by the officer as authorities tried to take him into custody.
Both the suspect and an officer were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, but officials say the suspect is expected to survive.
