An assault suspect in east-central Minnesota drove his vehicle into a Sheriff’s Office squad car occupied by a deputy during an incident that included law enforcement responding with gunfire, authorities said.

The encounter unfolded late Monday morning in Shafer and concluded with the arrest of a 47-year-old man, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who lives in Shafer, was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries and then jailed. No deputies were hurt while responding to the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Shortly before 10 a.m., authorities were notified of a man assaulting a clerk inside Emily Jo’s Mini Mart as well as the person who called 911.

Authorities also were warned that the suspect shot a handgun and smashed a vehicle windshield with the weapon. In the meantime, the clerk activated a holdup alarm.

Deputies arrived after the suspect fled but caught up with him on the street nearby where he lives.

The man used his pickup and rammed a deputy’s occupied squad car. Three deputies responded with gunfire over the course of the confrontation but did not hit the suspect.

The suspect awaits a possible charge of second-degree assault. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is among the agencies investigating this incident.