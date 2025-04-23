'Suspect' on Disney+ digs for the truth around a fatal London police shooting

LONDON — It's hard to imagine what it's like to have the most traumatic event of your life reenacted as television drama.
For one Brazilian family, it is cathartic.
''I want them to see the reality that my boy was innocent,'' said 80-year-old Maria de Menezes, whose son was shot dead by London police in 2005 after being mistaken for a suicide bomber. The shooting remains a scar on the reputation of the Metropolitan Police, and an unhealed wound for the dead man's family.
''Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes,'' which will be released April 30 on Disney+, dramatizes the killing of the 27-year-old electrician, which happened a day after failed bombing attempts on the London Underground. The botched attacks, in which the home-made explosives failed to detonate, came two weeks after suicide bombers attacked three London subway trains and a bus on July 7, killing 52 people.
De Menezes, who lived in an apartment building that police believed was home to one of the on-the-run suspects, was on his way to work when he was shot seven times at close range by police who followed him onto a subway carriage. The two officers who shot him testified at an inquest that they believed de Menezes was one of the failed bombers.
Missteps and misinformation
Screenwriter Jeff Pope said a ''poorly planned and poorly executed'' police operation was followed ''by obfuscation, by denial, by evasion.''
''And that has denied his family proper closure,'' said Pope, whose previous forays into fact-based drama include Laurel and Hardy biopic ''Stan & Ollie'' and Irish church-abuse story ''Philomena,'' which garnered him an Academy Award nomination.