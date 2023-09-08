A 50-year-old man has been arrested on allegations that he fatally shot another man in the head in the victim's Brooklyn Park home this week.

The 54-year-old victim was found dead Wednesday morning in the 7200 block of 72nd Lane shortly after 10:20 a.m., police said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday identified the man as Eric D. Holmes.

The suspect remains jailed without bail pending a possible charge of murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

According to police and a search warrant affidavit filed by police seeking court permission to search the dead man's cell phone:

A nephew of the victim called law enforcement and reported finding him unresponsive in the bloodied residence in the Strawberry Commons Condominiums.

Officers arrived and saw the man had been shot in the head twice. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.