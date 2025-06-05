Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing said he 'had it coming,' according to prosecutors

NEW YORK — Six weeks before UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel in December, suspect Luigi Mangione mused about rebelling against ''the deadly, greed fueled health insurance cartel'' and said killing the executive ''conveys a greedy bastard that had it coming,'' prosecutors revealed Wednesday.
The Manhattan district attorney's office quoted extensively from Mangione's handwritten diary — highlighting his desire to kill an insurance honcho and praise for Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber — as they fight to uphold his state murder charges. They also cited a confession they say he penned ''To the feds,'' in which he wrote that ''it had to be done.''
Mangione's lawyers want the state case thrown out, arguing in court papers that those charges and a parallel federal death penalty case amount to double jeopardy.
They also want state terrorism charges dismissed, have asked for the federal case to go first and say prosecutors should be barred from using evidence collected during Mangione's arrest, including a 9mm handgun, statements to police and the diary.
Manhattan prosecutors contend that there are no double jeopardy issues because neither case has gone to trial and because the state and federal prosecutions involve different legal theories.
His lawyers say that has created a ''legal quagmire'' that makes it ''legally and logistically impossible to defend against them simultaneously.''
The state charges, which carry a maximum of life in prison, allege that Mangione wanted to ''intimidate or coerce a civilian population,'' that is, insurance employees and investors. The federal charges allege that Mangione stalked an individual, Thompson, and do not involve terror allegations.
Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty in both cases. No trial dates have been set.