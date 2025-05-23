Suspect in shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers railed against Gaza war in online posts

WASHINGTON — In the years before he was accused of killing two Israeli Embassy employees, the suspect in the fatal shootings was an active participant in Chicago's left-wing protest scene, speaking out against police violence and a proposed Amazon headquarters. Then the war in Gaza ignited his fury into violence.
Elias Rodriguez, 31, was charged Thursday with the murder of foreign officials and other crimes in connection with the deaths of Israeli citizen Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, an American, as they left an event at a Jewish museum. The couple had plans to become engaged.
He told police after his arrest, ''I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza,'' according to court filings.
Rodriguez lived in a modest 850-square-foot apartment on Chicago's north side and worked as an administrative assistant at a medical trade group. He had no apparent criminal record.
In his activism, he protested police violence against minorities and the power of corporations. His online posts had recently become fixated on the war in Gaza, calling for retaliation against Israel.
In the window of his apartment hung a photo of Wadee Alfayoumi, a 6-year-old Muslim boy killed in a 2023 stabbing in Chicago shortly after the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people in Israel.
A neighbor, John Wayne Fray, described Rodriguez as ''quiet and friendly.''
''He seemed like a normal, friendly guy,'' Fry told reporters Thursday, standing near yellow crime-scene tape left by law enforcement officers who searched the suspect's apartment. He said Rodriguez and a woman who lived with him appeared to be ''very sensitive people, especially about the issue of Palestine.''