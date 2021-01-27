A suspect in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in St. Paul last week has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Police caught up with the 57-year-old man and his car early Tuesday evening at his home in Maplewood in 1200 block of N. Farrell St. and booked him into jail in connection with the death of John D. Benjamin, 68.

Benjamin was hit near his home while walking about 8:35 p.m. Friday and then left in the southbound lane of N. Mc­Knight Road near the intersection with Margaret Street.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said that people who knew Benjamin told authorities he was deaf, but authorities have yet to say whether that was a factor in the hit-and-run.

The County Attorney's Office is now weighing charges in the case. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

"This was a case where many people helped to find the person responsible," Ernster said. "When this case began, investigators only had car debris to work with that was located in the road."

The investigators took the debris to car care professionals and learned the make, model, color and possible years of the vehicle, Ernster said.

Police shared on social media that they were looking for a platinum-gray Chevy Malibu, model year 1997 to 2003 and "and asked for help from the public," the sergeant said. "Then the tips began to come in. All of this info helped move the investigation along rapidly and led to the arrest."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482