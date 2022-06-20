A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Plymouth gas station earlier this month has turned himself in to authorities and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park, turned himself in to the Hennepin County Jail Friday night and was released after posting a $100,000 bond, jail records show.

Police had been looking for Hart since he allegedly shot Marlon Lindly Pompe multiple times about 8:25 p.m. June 9 at a Sinclair gas station on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue N.

Pompe was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale after the shooting, but later died from a gunshot wound, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

A tip led police to the vehicle Hart was driving at the time of the incident, said Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden. He did not say if the gun was recovered.

Police had asked the public to help find Hart, who in charges was described as "a danger to public safety." He had been charged with a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Hennepin County District Court.

Plymouth Police have identified Daniel Hart as a suspect in a fatal shooting at a gas station on June 9.

Plymouth police identified Hart as the suspect after speaking with several witnesses who said they saw him use a silver semiautomatic handgun to shoot Pompe.

Witnesses told police Hart drove away from the station near the busy intersection of 36th Avenue and Hwy. 169 in a sedan after firing multiple times, the charges said.

Police matched witness' statements with surveillance video obtained from "multiple sources" that isolated images of Hart and the vehicle. Records showed that law enforcement had stopped the black 2017 BMW 740 three times since Feb. 17. Hart was identified as the driver in all three cases, according to the complaint.

Investigators obtained known images of Hart and compared them with images captured on surveillance video to identify him as the suspect, the charges said.

Hart was last seen turning onto southbound Hwy. 169 moments after the shooting, Plymouth police said Friday. Investigators recovered three cartridge casings near the gas pumps indicating that Hart "possessed and fired" the gun during the incident, the charges said.

As a convicted felon, Hart was not legally able to possess a firearm. He was convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in December 2016. He was convicted of aiding an offender in July 2017.