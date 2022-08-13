MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Suspect in attack on 'Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie enters not-guilty plea in New York court.
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune