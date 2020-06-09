A man charged with arson at the Minneapolis police Third Precinct building made a brief appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Branden M. Wolfe, 23, admitted to authorities that he was involved in the fire that heavily damaged the Third Precinct building following the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody, according to a criminal complaint. It says Wolfe also said he stole equipment from the building, some of which was recovered from his person and his apartment. Thus far, he is charged only with aiding and abetting arson.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer found that Wolfe qualifies for a free federal defender. Prosecutors asked that he be held in jail pending further hearings. A hearing was scheduled for Thursday to determine if Wolfe will be eligible for release.