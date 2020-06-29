GREEN BAY, Wis. — Authorities are holding a 22-year-old man as a suspect in a two-vehicle crash that killed three people in Green Bay.
The man was being held Monday in Brown County Jail on a recommended charge of second-degree reckless homicide. WLUK-TV reports the man is suspected of driving his vehicle between 60 and 90 mph before crashing into another car on Sunday.
All three people in the second vehicle died. The suspect suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.
No formal charges have been filed.
