Prosecutors have filed the first criminal charges against a man suspected of sexually assaulting multiple women in Minneapolis and near the University of Minnesota over eight years.

Jory D. Wiebrand, 34, of Ham Lake, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court in two home invasions in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood of southeast Minneapolis where he allegedly sexually assaulted women.

Charges in additional cases are expected in coming days. Minneapolis police won’t say how many attacks Wiebrand will be charged in, only saying he’s linked to “multiple” cases.

Wiebrand has been in the Hennepin County jail since Friday.

In a statement, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman commended multiple agencies involved for “excellent police work” He is suspected he is a suspect in nine other sexual assaults, assaults and burglaries in the same neighborhood and in Anoka County from 2013 to 2020.

“Until last week, Mr. Wiebrand’s DNA was not on file with any police agency, so developing a fingerprint and getting a match from an earlier, unrelated arrest allowed police to identify him as a suspect and seek a search warrant to obtain his DNA,” Freeman said in the statement. “While we need to prove his guilt in court, if we are successful, we will seek an enhanced sentence so he will be unable to terrorize women for a long time.”

Jory M. Wiebrand

Wiebrand has been charged with first-degree burglary and criminal predatory conduct in a break-in on June 2 last year; and first-degree criminal sexual assault and first-degree burglary in an incident on Aug. 7 last year.

No date for a court appearance has been set.

The arrest and charges bring a measure of relief to the U community, which has been on alert over the attacks. Most of the attacks took place in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood near the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis police said Sunday. Some of the victims were University students, including Brooke Morath who was featured in the Star Tribune’s “Denied Justice” series.

“We’re both relieved and have a lot of gratitude toward law enforcement for not giving up on the reports,” said Katie Eichele, director of the Aurora Center for Advocacy and Education at the U.

Eichele said they were aware of commonalities: the assaults typically occurred at night in neighborhoods near the U, involved a stranger creeping up and sometimes trying to get the woman into a vehicle.

“I think the hard part was we didn’t know there was a connection necessarily,” Eichele said.

Sexual assaults by strangers are rare. Most rapes are committed by acquaintances, and the majority are never reported to law enforcement, research has shown. It’s common, however, for rapists to have multiple victims.

There was little activity Sunday at the address listed for Wiebrand, a brown ranch-style house on a wooded dead end road in Ham Lake. A sign in the front window said “Warning: Nothing here is worth dying for.”

Reporter Mara Klecker contributed to this report.