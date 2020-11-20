COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – A suspect was in custody Thursday night after a daylong manhunt that forced a lockdown at St. John’s University and involved 16 law enforcement agencies.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 29-year-old suspect was arrested without incident around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Lake Sagatagan on the St. John’s campus.

The manhunt began just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a State Patrol trooper was assaulted during a traffic stop and drunken-driving investigation on Interstate 94. The trooper suffered jaw fractures that require surgery, the patrol said.

After a vehicle pursuit, spike strips were used to stop the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect fled on foot near St. John’s. Law enforcement officials asked nearby residents to lock their doors and windows while the search, using drones and search dogs, was underway.

The patrol said the suspect was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for observation and will be booked into the Stearns County jail when released.

Staff and wire reports