CHETEK, Wis. — Barron County sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a man in Chetek.
Dispatchers got a call from a woman Sunday afternoon who said she found her son unresponsive outside of the house and that there was blood inside the home.
Deputies arrived found 23-year-old Garrett Macone was dead. Detectives began doing interviews and several hours later arrested a 25-year-old Rice Lake man in Macone's death.
He's currently being held in the Barron County Jail. Officials haven't said how Macone died.
