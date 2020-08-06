OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police have made an arrest in a shooting this week that left one person dead and two others wounded.
Officers responded to a south side residence Tuesday about 8:30 p.m. where they found a 59-year-old man was dead and a 57-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were wounded.
A 39-year-old man was arrested in Green County several hours later.
Chyla Waters lives across the street from where the shooting took place. Waters says she heard three or four gunshots.
WLUK-TV reports all three victims knew the suspect. An autopsy for the man who died will be done Thursday by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner.
