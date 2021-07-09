A suspect in the Tuesday shooting death of a man in St. Paul's East Side has been arrested in Iowa, police said.

The 20-year-old St. Paul man was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday in Ames, Iowa. He's being held there on suspicion of murder and awaits extradition. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

He is suspected in the shooting death of Kiefer M. Morgan, 30, of St. Paul, who was shot and killed at 6:40 p.m. in a home in the 1100 block of Pacific Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

STAFF REPORT