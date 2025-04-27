Suspect arrested in Homeland Security Secretary Noem's purse theft

WASHINGTON — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft last week of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem 's purse as she ate at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, officials said Sunday.
Noem's purse was nabbed on Easter Sunday and reportedly contained about $3,000 in cash, her keys, driver's license, passport and Homeland Security badge. The Homeland Security Department said Noem had cash in her purse to pay for gifts, dinner and other activities for her family on Easter.
A suspect was taken into custody without incident in Washington after an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Secret Service Washington Field Office Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool.
The suspect was arrested Saturday, the police department said.
Interim District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Ed Martin told NBC News the suspect was in the country illegally.
In a prepared statement, McCool called the suspect a ''serial offender" and said there was no evidence Noem was targeted because of her position.
"There is no indication it was because of that. It was frankly, it was a nice looking purse,'' Martin told NBC News.
McCool said the investigation revealed evidence of potential device and credit card fraud.