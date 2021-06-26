A suspect was arrested after a woman was found dead Friday in a Woodbury home, Woodbury police said.

According to police, someone called 911 at 3:42 p.m. Friday to report that a man had called her and said he killed a woman at the residence in the 7500 block of Steeple­view Road. The caller also said there were several children in the home.

Officers, including a SWAT team, assembled outside the home and tried to reach anyone who was inside, prompting "several children of varying ages" to come out, police Cmdr. John Altman said in a news release.

The children told police that the suspect had left the house earlier in the day and that they believed the woman went with him. Investigators entered the home and found the woman dead. The children, police said, were not aware that she was dead or was still in the house.

The children were taken to "a safe location and are being cared for," Altman said.

The 39-year-old suspect, who was known to police, was later arrested without incident, police said.

STAFF REPORTS