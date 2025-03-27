World

Suspect arrested after several people injured in stabbing attack in central Amsterdam

A knife-wielding assailant was among five people seriously wounded in a stabbing attack on a busy shopping central in Amsterdam, police in the Dutch city said on Thursday. One person has been arrested.

The Associated Press
March 27, 2025 at 5:33PM
Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Peter Dejong/The Associated Press)

AMSTERDAM — A knife-wielding assailant was among five people seriously wounded in a stabbing attack on a busy shopping central in Amsterdam, police in the Dutch city said on Thursday. One person has been arrested.

The attacks happened near Dam Square, in central Amsterdam, in the late afternoon.

Police cordoned off the area and several ambulances were called to the scene. A trauma helicopter landed on the square but later departed.

‘‘The suspect was detained with the help of a civilian,‘’ police spokesperson Eline Roovers told The Associated Press.

No motive has yet been established for the stabbing attack.

A city council meeting involving Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Politics

US Homeland Security Secretary Noem visits Colombia to discuss immigration and crime

card image

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem landed in Colombia on Thursday as part of a tour of three Latin American nations to discuss immigration, crime and deportation.

World

French president says not all European allies agree on a proposed force for Ukraine

card image

World

White House withdraws Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for UN ambassador over tight GOP House margin

card image