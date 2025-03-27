Suspect arrested after several people injured in stabbing attack in central Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM — A knife-wielding assailant was among five people seriously wounded in a stabbing attack on a busy shopping central in Amsterdam, police in the Dutch city said on Thursday. One person has been arrested.
The attacks happened near Dam Square, in central Amsterdam, in the late afternoon.
Police cordoned off the area and several ambulances were called to the scene. A trauma helicopter landed on the square but later departed.
‘‘The suspect was detained with the help of a civilian,‘’ police spokesperson Eline Roovers told The Associated Press.
No motive has yet been established for the stabbing attack.
A city council meeting involving Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.