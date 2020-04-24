A suspect in a reported stabbing who held police at bay for more than 3 hours Friday in Anoka surrendered and was arrested.

Authorities were called to the Greenhaven Apartments on the 500 block of Greenhaven Road about 10 a.m. about a “person yelling for help,” a dispatcher with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Numerous police surrounded the building and an armored vehicle was brought to the site where a female suspect was holed up in an apartment. Other residents of the complex were evacuated as authorities attempted to negotiated with the woman, who was believed to be armed, according emergency dispatch audio.

At one point, the woman told authorities that “police better shoot her before she shoots them,” the audio account said.

A nearby health clinic, golf course and another apartment building were put on lockdown. An exit from Hwy. 10 to Greenhaven Drive was shut down. Anoka police asked people to avoid the area during the incident.

Police entered the apartment around 1 p.m. The suspect surrendered and was arrested, the audio said.

A sheriff’s office dispatcher confirmed the arrest. No information was available about a purported victim.