A tip from the public led the State Patrol to the motorist and vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Maplewood that killed a pedestrian.

The victim, Eri Nakamura, was walking south on the shoulder of Hwy. 120 — also known as Century Avenue — near 5th Street when she was struck at about 7:45 p.m., the State Patrol said.

Nakamura, 65, of Oakdale, was taken to Regions Hospital where she died of her injuries, said Lt. Gordon Shank, of the State Patrol.

The motorist who hit Nakamura was driving a silver Mitsubishi Outlander. Dispatchers tracked the SUV as it continued on Century Avenue, then west on Interstate 94. The vehicle exited the freeway at Hwy. 61.

On Tuesday, the patrol found the driver and vehicle. Felony hit-and-run charges are expected to be filed in Ramsey County, the patrol said.