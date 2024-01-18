OTTAWA, Ontario — Susanna Tapani scored her second goal of the game at 1:57 of overtime to give Minnesota a 3-2 victory over Ottawa on Wednesday night in the Professional Women's Hockey League.
Grace Zumwinkle also scored and Nicole Hensley made 24 saves to help Minnesota (3-0-1) overcome a 2-0 deficit.
Savannah Harmon and Lexie Adzija scored for Ottawa (1-0-1). Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 17 shots.
Tapani and Zumwinkle tied it in the second period, with Tapani scoring on a power play and Zumwinkle short-handed.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: Hosts Montreal on Wednesday night,
Ottawa: Hosts Toronto on Tuesday night. ___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports
