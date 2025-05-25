Susan Brownmiller, author of the landmark book on sexual assault, ‘Against Our Will,' dies at 90

In her 1999 memoir "In Our Time," Brownmiller likened the writing of "Against Our Will" to "shooting an arrow into a bulls-eye in very slow motion." Brownmiller started the book in the early 1970s after hearing stories from friends that made her shriek ''with dismay.'' It was chosen as a main selection of the Book-of-the-Month Club and considered newsworthy enough for Brownmiller to be interviewed on the "Today" show by Barbara Walters. In 1976, Time magazine placed her picture on its cover, along with Billie Jean King, Betty Ford and nine others as "Women of the Year."