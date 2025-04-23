Survivors of 2022 July Fourth parade mass shooting to address gunman before his sentencing

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Survivors and relatives of people killed in a 2022 mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago are set to address the gunman Wednesday at his sentencing hearing.
Robert E. Crimo III, 24, pleaded guilty last month to the shooting that left seven people dead and dozens more injured. His plea change, just moments before opening statements at his trial, came as a shock even after years of unpredictable legal proceedings.
Crimo is certain to spend the rest of his life in prison. Each count of first-degree murder carries a maximum natural life sentence in Illinois. Prosecutors and attorneys for survivors say addressing Crimo is an important step.
''They have been patiently waiting for justice to be served,'' said a statement from Romanucci & Blandin, a Chicago-based law firm that represents nearly 50 victims. They ''will tell their personal stories to the court, and they are steadfastly committed to pursuing justice.''
Attorneys were unsure how many people might give so-called ''victim impact statements,'' saying some may decide at the last minute. Prosecutors are also expected to lay out evidence during the sentencing hearing at the Lake County Courthouse, roughly 45 miles (70 kilometers) from Chicago.
The case has moved slowly through the court, in part because of Crimo's erratic behavior.
He was expected to accept a plea deal last year but changed his mind once he got to court, shocking even his own attorneys.
Crimo fired his public defenders and said he would represent himself. Then he reversed his decision. He's refused to leave his cell to attend court proceedings at times, including during parts of jury selection. After he pleaded guilty in court, he signed documents waiving his right to trial with both his own name and the name ''Donald Trump.''