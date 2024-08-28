Surprising 2023 playoff run has Packers believing they're capable of bigger things

WEAKNESSES: Kicking remains a question mark. The Packers cut Carlson after he struggled as a rookie last year, going 27 of 33 on field goals (7 of 13 from at least 40 yards) and 34 of 39 on extra points. The Packers will be relying on Brayden Narveson after claiming the rookie from N.C. State off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. Narveson was 6 of 7 on field-goal attempts with a long of 59 for the Titans in the preseason. The Packers better hope Love stays healthy because their backup quarterback situation is a concern. They acquired Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans this week to try to address that issue. The 2022 third-round pick from Liberty made three starts in his rookie season, but he has completed just 53% of his career attempts with three interceptions and no touchdown passes.