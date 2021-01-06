More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
Trump pressures powerless Pence on electoral count
President Donald Trump on Wednesday tightened the screws on his most loyal soldier, trying to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to use powers he does not have to overturn the will of voters in a desperate and futile bid to undo President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election.
Politics
Minnesota's Republican representatives silent as certification vote nears
Minnesota's Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who will lead Senate debate, optimistic for bipartisan accord.
Politics
Trump supporters rally near White House awaiting president
As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people gathered across from the White House to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.
Surprise! It's a boy tiger cub
When The Wildcat Sanctuary agreed to provide forever homes to four big cats, it was a surprise to discover one of the tigers had given birth to a cub as they were loading up the cats for transport back to Minnesota.
Local
Feds: Twin Cities woman stole more than $74K while working for Postal Service
The stealing began about two months after she filed for bankruptcy, according to court records.