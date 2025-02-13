Red-hot twangers Crockett and Ferrell add to Surly Brewing’s bustling 2025 concert series

Tickets for Ferrell’s Aug. 2 gig are already on sale ($50) and very well could sell out, given how sharply the torchy, bluegrass-tinged West Virginia singer/songwriter’s trajectory has risen since she sold out First Ave last April. She’ll probably gain a lot more Minnesota fans before the Surly gig, too: She’s also booked in the interim to open for Post Malone and Jelly Roll at U.S. Bank Stadium on May 20.