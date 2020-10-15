The number of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in Minnesota schools jumped in the last two weeks, pushing nearly all schools out of the range in which the state would allow them to open for full, in-person instruction.

Statewide, more than 500 schools reported at least one positive case in the last two weeks, and 24 school buildings had outbreaks with at least five positive cases, according to Minnesota Department of Health data released Thursday. As of one week ago, just seven Minnesota schools had reported five or more cases since Aug. 1.

Just two counties — Cook and Kittson — now have low enough spread of the virus to meet the state’s metrics for in-person learning for all students. That’s a significant shift from several weeks ago; in mid-August, as schools prepared to start the new school year, 34 counties were in a position for in-person instruction.

As of Thursday, nine counties had widespread enough virus activity for the state to recommend distance learning for all students: Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Pipestone, Waseca, and Yellow Medicine.

The school buildings reporting five or more cases include public and private schools in 19 counties. They are: Albany Area High School, Albert Lea Senior High School, Blaine High School, Blue Earth Area Secondary School, Brainerd Senior High School, Breckinridge Senior High School, Chanhassen High School, Chisago Lakes Senior High School, Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School, Grand Rapids Senior High School, Hayfield Secondary School, Hinckley Elementary School, Horizon Middle School in Moorhead, Isanti Middle School, Loyola Catholic School in Mankato, Maple Grove Senior High School, Martin Luther High School in Northrop, Park Center IB World School in Brooklyn Park, Princeton High School, Rocori Senior High School, Roosevelt Elementary in Willmar, Roosevelt Elementary in Detroit Lakes, St. Paul Lutheran School in Fairmont and Willmar Senior High School.