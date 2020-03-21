– New York state’s long-feared surge of coronavirus cases has begun, thrusting the medical system toward a crisis point.

In a startlingly quick ascent, officials reported Friday that the state was closing in on 8,000 positive tests, about half the cases in the country. The number was 10 times higher than what was reported earlier in the week.

In the Bronx, doctors at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center say they have only a few remaining ventilators for patients who need them to breathe. In Brooklyn, doctors at Kings County Hospital Center say they are so low on supplies that they are reusing masks for up to a week, slathering them with hand sanitizer between shifts.

Some of the jump in New York’s cases can be traced to significantly increased testing, which the state began this week. But the escalation, and the response, could offer other states a glimpse of what might be in store if the virus continues to spread. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday urged residents to stay indoors and ordered nonessential businesses to keep workers home.

State officials have projected that the number of coronavirus cases in New York will peak in early May. Both the governor and Mayor Bill de Blasio have used wartime metaphors and analogies to paint a grim picture of what to expect. Officials have said the state would need to double its available hospital beds to 100,000 and could be short as many as 25,000 ventilators.

As it prepares for the worst-case projections, the state is asking retired health care workers to volunteer to help. The city is considering trying to turn the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan into a makeshift hospital.

Patricio Francisco, a construction worker, wore a face mask Friday in Brooklyn. In the city’s hospitals, medical masks were running low, and some hospitals were reusing them.

“The most striking part is the speed with which it has ramped up,” said Ben McVane, an emergency room doctor at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens. “It went from a small trickle of patients to a deluge of patients in our departments.”

At Elmhurst, a 545-bed public hospital that serves a large population of immigrants living in the country without legal permission and low-income residents, coronavirus patients have begun to crowd out others. Protective gear is running low. Doctors are worried there will be a shortage of ventilators.

Outside the facility, at a new mobile-testing site, a line snaked around the building Friday, a sign of the demand on testing and how much worse the influx could become.

Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner of the city’s Department of Health, estimated that hundreds of thousands or even millions of city residents would be infected in the outbreak. Officials, however, have said that most people will have mild to moderate symptoms, or none at all.

Generally, about 20% of coronavirus patients require hospitalization, with about one-quarter of those needing to be put on a mechanical ventilator machine to help them breathe. Statewide, more than 1,200 people have been hospitalized with the virus, according to Cuomo’s office. About 170 patients were in intensive care units in city hospitals, according to the city.

But even those initial cases were straining the health care system, a worrying sign.

In addition to converting the Javits Center, officials have considered turning a variety of other places into temporary medical facilities, including Madison Square Garden and the student dorms at New York University. A military hospital ship with 1,000 beds is coming, but it will not arrive until April. The state is planning to waive regulations in order to urge hospitals to increase capacity.

The city’s other efforts included reserving 1,500 hotel rooms to potentially use for people with mild coronavirus symptoms or other illnesses, said Deanne Criswell, the city’s commissioner of emergency management.

Some medical students have also volunteered to help respond to the crisis. For now, students are working in support roles, such as taking notes and managing materials, said David Muller, dean for medical education at the Icahn School of Medicine at the Mount Sinai Health System.

But if the number of cases continues to rise, it is possible that graduating students could start seeing patients — though not necessarily ones with the virus — even before their residencies are scheduled to begin in July.

“It could be not even a week or two before we have to sweep away some of those restrictions,” Muller said.





