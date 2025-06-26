Nation

Supreme Court's final opinions of the term are coming Friday, Chief Justice Roberts says

The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its term on Friday.

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 2:29PM

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its term on Friday.

Chief Justice John Roberts made the courtroom announcement Thursday. Six cases remain to be decided, including whether President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship can take effect anywhere in the United States.

Other remaining cases include whether Maryland parents with religious objections can remove their children from lessons using LGBTQ storybooks and a fight over a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

States can cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, the Supreme Court rules

card image

A divided Supreme Court allowed states to cut off Medicaid money to Planned Parenthood in a ruling handed down Thursday amid a wider Republican-backed push to defund the country's biggest abortion provider.

Things To Do

Supreme Court has 6 cases to decide, including birthright citizenship

Nation

What to know about the next James Bond movie now that Denis Villeneuve will direct it