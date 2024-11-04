Supreme Court will weigh in on new mostly Black Louisiana congressional district, after election

The Supreme Court vote to use the challenged map in this year's elections was unusual in that the dissenting votes came from the three liberal justices, who have been supportive of Black voters in redistricting cases. But, in an opinion by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, they said their votes were motivated by their view that there was time for a new map to be drawn, and their disagreement with past court orders that cited the approach of an election to block lower-court rulings.