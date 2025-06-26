Wires

Supreme Court sides with South Carolina in ruling allowing states to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 2:12PM

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court sides with South Carolina in ruling allowing states to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood.

