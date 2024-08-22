Wires

Supreme Court rejects GOP push to block 41K Arizona presidential voters but allows some proof of citizenship enforcement

By The Associated Press

August 22, 2024 at 7:08PM

Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway

A bus carrying dozens of Indian pilgrims drove off a highway in Nepal, leaving several injured and missing

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy