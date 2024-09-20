Wires

Supreme Court order leaves Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein off the ballot in battleground Nevada

Supreme Court order leaves Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein off the ballot in battleground Nevada.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 20, 2024 at 2:10PM

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court order leaves Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein off the ballot in battleground Nevada.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Sri Lanka begins voting in a presidential election that will decide direction of recovery from its worst economic crisis

Sri Lanka begins voting in a presidential election that will decide direction of recovery from its worst economic crisis.

Wires

Arizona Supreme Court rules nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn't been confirmed can vote in all races

World

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel strikes Beirut after Hezbollah rockets land in northern Israel