Supreme Court allows Trump to deport Venezuelans under wartime law, but only after judges' review

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to use an 18th century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants, but said they must get a court hearing before they are taken from the United States.
In a bitterly divided decision, the court said the administration must give Venezuelans who it claims are gang members ''reasonable time'' to go to court.
But the conservative majority said the legal challenges must take place in Texas, instead of a Washington courtroom.
In dissent, the three liberal justices said the administration has sought to avoid judicial review in this case and the court ''now rewards the government for its behavior.'' Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined portions of the dissent.
The justices acted on the administration's emergency appeal after the federal appeals court in Washington left in place an order temporarily prohibiting deportations of the migrants accused of being gang members under the rarely used Alien Enemies Act.
''For all the rhetoric of the dissents,'' the court wrote in an unsigned opinion, the high court order confirms ''that the detainees subject to removal orders under the AEA are entitled to notice and an opportunity to challenge their removal."
The case has become a flashpoint amid escalating tension between the White House and the federal courts.
Attorney General Pam Bondi called the court's ruling ''a landmark victory for the rule of law.''