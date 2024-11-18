Supreme Court leaves in place Alaska campaign disclosure rules voters approved in 2020

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place disclosure rules for campaign contributions that Alaska voters approved in a 2020 ballot measure.
The Supreme Court on Monday left in place disclosure rules for campaign contributions that Alaska voters approved in a 2020 ballot measure.
By Associated Press
The justices did not comment in rejecting arguments from donors who challenged as unconstitutional the disclaimers that are required for ads and the reporting required for contributions greater than $2,000 that are given to or received by third-party groups.
Lower courts also had allowed the rules to remain in place. They were part of a ballot measure that overhauled Alaska's elections system and was passed by voters in 2020. Provisions of the measure calling for open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections were challenged previously in state courts and upheld.
