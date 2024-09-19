Supreme Court justices have a job for life. But some left the court to make their lasting mark

Legislation pending in Congress would end life tenure on the Supreme Court, though there is little chance term limits will become law anytime soon even with the support of Vice President Kamala Harris, along with many others in her party and a majority of Americans. But those like Byrnes who did not regard the court as the pinnacle of their career and who left for other pursuits that would define their legacy suggest what justices might do if they couldn't spend the rest of their lives on the nation's highest court.