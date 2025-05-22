Supreme Court declines to reinstate independent agency board members fired by President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Thursday said President Donald Trump likely has the authority to fire independent agency board members, endorsing a robust view of presidential power.
But the court suggested that it could block an attempt to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who Trump has complained has not cut interest rates aggressively.
The court's action essentially extended an order Chief Justice John Roberts issued in April that had the effect of removing two board members who Trump fired from agencies that deal with labor issues, including one with a key role for federal workers as Trump aims to drastically downsize the workforce.
The firings have left both agencies without enough board members to take final actions on issues before them, as Trump has not sought to appoint replacements.
The decision Thursday keeps on hold an appellate ruling that had temporarily reinstated Gwynne Wilcox to the National Labor Relations Board and Cathy Harris to the Merit Systems Protection Board.
While not a final ruling, the court said in an unsigned order that the Constitution appears to give the president the authority to fire the board members "without cause.''
The court's three liberal justices dissented. "Not since the 1950s (or even before) has a President, without a legitimate reason, tried to remove an officer from a classic independent agency,'' Justice Elena Kagan wrote, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The court refused to reinstate Harris and Wilcox while their cases play out in the courts over warnings from their lawyers that their action would signal that Trump is free to fire members of every independent agency, including the Federal Reserve Board.